Terrance McKinney reveals how pre-fight eye poke was recipe for disaster in recent loss

Terrance McKinney has 18 professional fights on his resume, but there are always lessons he needs to be learn. That was the harsh reality he faced ahead of his most recent fight at UFC 283 in Brazil.

While he makes no excuses for his second-round knockout loss to Ismael Bonfim, and gives all credit due to The Contender Series veteran, McKinney fought an uphill battle, especially after he suffered through a freak pre-fight injury that no one could have predicted.

“During my weight cut, I got eye poked, and I had double vision the whole time, but I already knew I’d get half the check, so I went to risk it all,” McKinney told MMA Fighting. “So when I was fighting, I had double vision, so I was a little bit off, but no excuses. Bonfim showed up, and he was very skilled.”

According to McKinney, the eye poke was pretty nasty when it first happened. But by the time he was walking into the arena, he felt confident he was going to be completely OK. His vision was back on track, and he was ready to fight.

That all changed once he set foot in the octagon.

“At first it felt like it got better, but then when I got under those bright lights, it made it 10 times worse,” McKinney explained. “It was bad. I got up, and I was seeing double vision. So when I got out there, I was like f***! I thought I could do it.”

When he rewatched the fight, McKinney quickly understood how close he came to potentially landing a knockout of his own, but he was just inches away from connecting, while Bonfim stayed right on target.

“I was so close with those knees at the beginning and I feel like if my eye was better like when I threw that knee at the beginning, I would have got him,” McKinney said. “It was so freaking close when I went back and watched it. If my freaking eyes were good, I think I could have got him with those knees at the beginning.

“But at first I thought I could do it and then when the fight started it felt like every time I moved, I was getting punched. That’s why I was holding up against the cage at one point because I’m like what am I about to do? I really can’t see that good.

“That’s why you see me holding on like this sucks. I got myself in some deep doo-doo. It was a good learning experience. Because I might get eye poked during a fight ,and I have to adjust, too.”

McKinney also admits he probably should have gone to Brazil earlier than when he actually arrived for fight week, which only added to the turmoil he faced while through his final preparations.

“The whole vibe was kind of off,” he said. “I feel like I needed to go [to Brazil] like two weeks prior, because being on that plane, I wish I had put my socks on so my circulation would have been better.

“[I just need to make] sure I’m listening to my body and making sure I’m getting the sleep that I need, and that I’m not wrestling during my weight cut.”

Following the loss at UFC 283, McKinney decided to make some wholesale changes moving forward, which included a full-time relocation to Texas, where he worked with UFC welterweight Kevin Holland.

The connection was initially made thanks to their shared manager Oren Hodak, who works with both fighters. McKinney recognized right away once he got to know Holland that it was exactly what he needed to take the next step forward in his career.

“Right when we met, I was like, ‘This dude is just a more mature Terrance,’” McKinney said. “This is the dude I need to be around. He’s already a veteran of the game, and I knew he could help me know the game a little bit better. He could help me be more of a veteran than being a rookie.

“Kevin, he said the stuff that I needed to hear and I agreed with him. The vibes were right. Everything just seemed right. I was praying about it and everything was just lining up right. Everything was just working out so I knew it was a decision I had to make.”

On Saturday, McKinney looks to put everything he’s learned to work when he faces Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77.

There’s some familiarity with Sadykhov, because he trains alongside fellow UFC fighter Matt Frevola, whom McKinney knocked out in just seven seconds in his octagon debut.

McKinney doesn’t know if Sadykhov is looking for revenge for his teammate, but he likes the narrative that’s automatically built into a fight like this.

“I like the little backstory,” he said. “Once we starch this guy in the first round, and I know Frevola wants that rematch. I know God has a plan, and everything is going to work out for the better. If I go out there and get the job done, Frevola then get one more win, and get the ranking I deserve.

“We’re going to get the belt. I’m not discouraged. I take it as a lesson, and I think we still have the tools to get the belt, and that’s what we’re fitting to do.”