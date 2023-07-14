ONE Fight Night 12 videos, results: Garry Tonon survives scare to tap Shamil Gasanov

Garry Tonon relied to his grappling skills to get the job done in his return to ONE Championship cage on Friday.

The ADCC veteran met undefeated Shamil Gasanov in the final MMA bout of the night at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 12, and had to dig deep to come out victorious.

Tonon pulled guard immediately in round one but Gasanov, 13-0 with 11 finishes going into this bout, stuffed his attempt and proceeded to land knees to his head. Tonon made the most to avoid the strikes before taking his back on the feet, and from that point neither fighter was able to do much damage.

Round two began with Tonon coming out aggressive with three high kicks all blocked by the Russian talent, who took the grappler down right after. As both fighter got back to their feet, Tonon pulled guard to attack with a kneebar, and it was a matter of time before Gasanov was forced to tap.

Tonon, now 8-1 in MMA, said in his post-fight interview that Gasanov “beat the sh*t out of me”, but he felt Gasanov’s knee “break” during the submission, and “that’s why he had to tap.” Tonon was awarded with extra $50,000 for his performance, and he asked for a shot at the belt.

Watch the finish sequence below.

DEU PRA OUVIR O GRITO!



Encaixou muito bem a finalização e bye bye, Gasanov! Vitória para o Garry Tonon!



Curta todas as emoções do ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek x Khalilov AO VIVO na minha tela! Assine já! (link na bio).#ONEnoCombate #OneFN #OneFightNight pic.twitter.com/zl4cYwJ6Oj — Combate (@combate) July 15, 2023

The event featured four other MMA contests, including a trio of violent first-round knockout wins for Amir Aliakbari, Yuya Wakamatsu and Akbar Abdullaev. Check the finishes and MMA results below.

Amir Aliakbari ground-and-pounds Dustin Joynson into submission for his third straight win!



Amir Aliakbari ground-and-pounds Dustin Joynson into submission for his third straight win!

Watch Live on Prime https://t.co/RzDdZzqhZa

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 15, 2023

Yuya Wakamatsu swarms Xie Wei for a statement-making TKO in Round 1!



Yuya Wakamatsu swarms Xie Wei for a statement-making TKO in Round 1!

Watch Live on Prime https://t.co/RzDdZzqhZa

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 15, 2023

Akbar Abdullaev crushes Aaron Canarte in under a minute with a furious flurry of strikes!



Akbar Abdullaev crushes Aaron Canarte in under a minute with a furious flurry of strikes!

Watch Live on Prime https://t.co/RzDdZzqhZa

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 15, 2023

Garry Tonon def. Shamil Gasanov via submission (kneebar) — Round 2, 2:26

Amir Aliakbari def. Dustin Joynson via TKO — Round 1, 1:48

Yuya Wakamatsu def. Wei Xie via TKO — Round 1, 2:03

Akbar Abdullaev def. Aarno Canarte via TKO — Round 1, 0:41

Duoji Banma def. Walter Goncalves via unanimous decision