UFC Vegas 77 preview show: Should Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva headliner be for vacant title?

Following an epic UFC290 event, the UFC returns to the APEX on Saturday for UFC Vegas 77, and with the women’s bantamweight title currently vacant, the stakes are high for headliners Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. But could the stakes have been even higher by adding the title recently vacated by Amanda Nunes?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Shaheen Al-Shatti discuss the main event between Holm and Bueno Silva, the stakes involved in the bantamweight tilt, if the belt should’ve been on the line, and, at worst, if a title shot could await the winner following Amanda Nunes’ retirement. Additionally, they’ll discuss the card as a whole, Jack Della Maddalena getting rebooked against a promotional newcomer in the main event, the backstage pull-apart between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 77 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.