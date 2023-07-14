Video: Norma Dumont calls Chelsea Chandler ‘f****** soft’ in clash backstage at UFC Vegas 77 weigh-ins

Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler got into a brief verbal altercation at the UFC Vegas 77 weigh-ins before being separated.

Dumont posted a video on her Instagram stories showing the aftermath of her trip to the scale. She and Chandler can be seen walking from the stage, and Chandler appears to say something that triggers her, leading to the confrontation.

“Your courage ends quickly,” said Dumont, who faces Chandler in a featherweight contest on Saturday’s main card at UFC APEX. “You talk too much, get here and get that p**** look on your face, f****** soft.”

Dumont can then be seen advancing toward Chandler, who appears to be giving her upcoming opponent the middle finger.

“Oh, I have fingers, too,” replies Dumont, who extends her middle fingers in reply. “It’s 15 minutes tomorrow.”

UFC security and the fighters’ teams separated the two before the situation could escalate any further. The entire scene was posted by MMA manager Alex Davis, who reps Dumont.

“Don’t [disrespect] your opponent,” Davis wrote. “That s*** backfires!”

Dumont comes into the fight on a two-bout winning streak, having most recently outpointed Karol Rosa at UFC Vegas 71. Chandler, meanwhile, is on a five-fight winning streak that includes her octagon debut, a first-round stoppage of Julija Stoliarenko at UFC Vegas 61.