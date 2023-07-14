Muhammad Mokaev vs. Tim Elliott set for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Mokaev will have his biggest test to date when the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this fall.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Mokaev will face Tim Elliott at UFC 294, which takes place Oct. 21 at Etihad Arena and serves as the first bout confirmed for the event. Eurosport was first to report the flyweight booking.

Mokaev is 4-0 inside the octagon, and is unbeaten in 10 professional bouts. Following his incredible promotional debut when he stopped Cody Durden in just 58 seconds at UFC London in March 2022. Since then, the No. 13 ranked flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, racked up finishes over Malcolm Gordon and Jafel Filho, along with a lopsided decision win over Charles Johnson.

Elliott is set to make his 19th UFC appearance and looks to build upon a two-fight win streak following decision victories over Tagir Ulanbekov and Victor Altamirano. The No. 14 ranked 125-pounder in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings is 4-1 in his past five outings after bouncing back from a three-fight skid between October 2019 and May 2020.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.