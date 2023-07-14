UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in results: Holly Holm, Mayra Bueno Silva on point for headliner

Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva didn’t waste any time making their bantamweight headliner official for UFC Vegas 77.

Bueno Silva was the first fighter on the scale during Friday’s weigh-ins, and despite using the box, hit the mark at 136 pounds. A couple of fighters later, Holm made weight at 135.5 pounds to make the pivotal matchup a go for the promotion’s return to the APEX.

All but five fighters weighed in during the first wave on Friday, and in the end, 25 of the 26 competitors successfully make weight on their first attempts.

In the co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena and promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez face off. Della Maddalena, who was scheduled to compete at UFC 290 this past Saturday but replacement opponent Josiah Harrell was scratched the day before the event after his pre-fight medicals revealed a rare brain disease, made weight successfully at 171 pounds.

Hafez was the last fighter to weigh-in, and barely missed the mark at 171.5 pounds on his first attempt. He was given an extra hour to make the limit, and on his second attempt, hit the mark at 171 to make the bout official.

See official UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Bassil Hafez (171)*

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)

Albert Duraev (185) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Norma Dumont (145.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (145.5)

Nazim Sadykhov (156) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Tucker Lutz (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

Viktoriya Dudakova (116) vs. Istela Nunes (115.5)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (146)

Evan Elder (156) vs. Genaro Valdez (156)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Azat Maksum (126)

Alex Munoz (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135.5)

* Bassil Hafez missed weight by .5 pounds on first attempt. Hafez was given an extra hour to cut the additional weight, and made the limit at 171.