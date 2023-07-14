Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Jamahal Hill vacating UFC title — how will new champ be crowned?

As if the combat sports news cycle couldn’t get any crazier this week, Jamahal Hill announced on Thursday that he ruptured his Achilles tendon and will be vacating the UFC light heavyweight title. With the belt vacant once again, Jiri Prochazka getting ready to return, and Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira booked for UFC 291 later this month, how will a new champion get crowned?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts too Hill’s injury, and lays out some of the options that seem to be in play to keep the title picture moving forward. Additionally, topics include Francis Ngannou getting the fight with Tyson Fury, the fallout from UFC 290, Robbie Lawler’s perfect retirement and how the UFC is capable of greatness more often than fans are getting, Islam Makhachev’s options for his lightweight title defense in Abu Dhabi, Alexandre Pantoja’s next move after winning the flyweight title against Brandon Moreno this past Saturday, and more.

