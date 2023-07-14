‘Who is next?’: Jiri Prochazka reacts to Jamahal Hill vacating UFC light heavyweight title; Hill responds

Jiri Prochazka understands what Jamahal Hill is going through, but he has his sights set on the once again vacated light heavyweight title.

The division’s chaos began this past December when a shoulder injury forced Prochazka out of his scheduled championship defense against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282, and led to him vacating the title — which was eventually won by Hill when he dominated Teixeira at UFC 283. On Thursday, Hill revealed that he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and that he was vacating the title.

Prochazka, who is on the road to a return to the octagon, reacted to the news on social media.

@JamahalH Man, I'm so sorry, I was really looking forward to our Fight. I appreciate your release of the title. Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing.



Who is next?

winner Blachowicz X Pereira or ?#IAMTHECHAMPION ///\\\ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) July 14, 2023

“[Jamahal] man, I’m so sorry, I was really looking forward to our fight,” Prochazka stated. “I appreciate your release of the title. Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing.

“Who is next? [Me vs.] winner of Blachowicz vs. Pereira? Or, I am the champion.”

Prochazka captured the title when he submitted Teixeira in the fifth round of their thrilling title bout at UFC 275 in June 2022, improving the 30-year-old’s UFC record to 3-0, and his extending his overall win streak to 13 straight victories.

Former UFC champions Blachowicz and Alex Pereira will compete in the UFC 291 co-main event July 29.

UPDATE: Hill responded to Prochazka on Friday morning with hopes of booking a future matchup upon his return to the octagon.