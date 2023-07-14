UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 77 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have a live stream of the official weigh-ins when available, plus highlights of the weigh-ins, which can be seen below.

In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 77 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum

Alex Munoz vs. Carl Deaton

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez