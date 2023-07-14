UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 77 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have a live stream of the official weigh-ins when available, plus highlights of the weigh-ins, which can be seen below.
In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.
The UFC Vegas 77 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.
Check out UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park
Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler
Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes
Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez
Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum
