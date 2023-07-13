Zhalgas Zhumagulov removed from UFC roster following 1-6 run with promotion

Flyweight competitor Zhalgas Zhumagulov has been removed from the UFC roster following the conclusion of his most recent contract with the promotion.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday after the algorithm based UFC Roster Watch social media account noted he had been removed from the roster.

During his time with the UFC, Zhumagulov went 1-6 over seven fights, dealing with several razor-close split decisions that could have easily gone his way. In fact, Zhumagulov past three fights in the UFC all ended in split decisions with Jeff Molina, Charles Johnson and, most recently, against Joshua Van at the UFC Jacksonville card in June.

Prior to joining the UFC roster, Zhumagolov had put together an impressive record, earning wins over notable names such as Tyson Nam, Tagir Ulanbekov and Ali Bagautinov.

Sadly, he wasn’t able to find the same level of success in the UFC with his lone win coming via submission over Jerome Rivera back in 2021.

While Zhumagolov has been removed from the roster due to the end of his contract, the UFC could potentially bring him back. But he wasn’t re-signed at this time.