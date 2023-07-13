Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez bumped up to co-main event slot at UFC Vegas 77

Jack Della Maddelena will not only fight at UFC Vegas 77 but he’ll now serve as the co-main event alongside opponent Bassil Hafez on Saturday night.

The matchup was bumped up to the co-headliner spot on Thursday after Hafez accepted the short-notice fight against Della Maddelena just a few days ago.

Della Maddelena was originally scheduled to compete at UFC 290 but his opponent Sean Brady was forced off the card just over a week away from the event. The UFC secured a replacement in Josiah Harrell but the Ohio native was later pulled from the card after pre-fight medicals revealed a rare brain disease that would prevent him from competing.

In the wake of that news, Della Maddalena opted to remain in Las Vegas rather than return home to Australia in hopes that the UFC could book him in another fight.

That’s when Hafez got the call after he actually submitted his name for consideration for the fight at UFC 290 but that matchup ultimately went to Harrell instead.

Hafez boasts an 8-3-1 record overall and he was crowned Fury Fighting Championships welterweight champion back in February before he signed with the UFC just days ago. Now he’ll attempt to pull off the upset when he faces Della Maddalena on Saturday night in his octagon debut.

Della Maddalena vs. Hafez will serve as the co-main event to headliners Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva, who clash in a pivotal matchup in the UFC women’s bantamweight division.