Between the Links: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury, Volkanovski dominates, Adesanya vs. Du Plessis

While UFC 290 this past Saturday was one of the best fight cards the UFC has delivered in quite some time, the headlines were moved from that incredible event to one of the promotion’s former heavyweight champions as Francis Ngannou got the fight he wanted.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss Ngannou getting a boxing match with heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in October, the chances Ngannou has, and how the UFC will respond. Additionally, topics include UFC 290’s top storylines, Volkanovski’s dominant win against Yair Rodriguez, Alexandre Pantoja’s victory over Brandon Moreno in a classic, Dricus Du Plessis shocking the world by stopping Robert Whittaker and his subsequent face-to-face with Israel Adesanya, #UFCVegas77 this Saturday headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the immediate rematch between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell.

