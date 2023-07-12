No Bets Barred: Are Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva fighting for uncrowned champ status at UFC Vegas 77

Coming off the sensational UFC 290 card, the world’s premier MMA organization returns with a disappointing follow-up: UFC Vegas 77, headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Is it a good card? No. But nonetheless, the No Bets Barred boys are back to break it all done.

The conversation starts with the majesty of UFC 290 where both Conner Burks and Jed Meshew had winning weeks, and much fun was had by all. Then it’s on to new business as with a lackluster, difficult card, both men have to pick their spots to find value. Topics discussed include whether the main event will crown the best women’s bantamweight (now that Amanda Nunes has retired), Jack Della Maddalena’s short-notice switcharoo, and the brilliance of the lightweight division.

Tune in for Episode 53 of No Bets Barred.

