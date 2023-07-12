Rankings Show: The best (and worst) International Fight Weeks draft, plus 3 featherweights most likely to dethrone Volk

The dust has settled on another chaotic International Fight Week, but where does UFC 290 rank among the greatest pay-per-views in IFW history?

On the latest edition of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show, Shaun Al-Shatti is joined by the always classy Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to reflect on the stunning rise of Dricus Du Plessis (around 7:55), rank their three most likely men to end Alexander Volkanovski’s increasingly historic featherweight reign (around 15:30), fantasy draft the best (and worst) IFW cards of all-time (around 36:26), and pour one for three fan-favorite fallen comrades who tumbled out of MMA Fighting’s global rankings in this latest rankings cycle (around 1:17:25).

