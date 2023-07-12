The MMA Hour with Georges St-Pierre, Frank Warren, Bo Nickal, Brandon Royval, Marquel Martin, and Cat Zingano

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I answer your all questions for the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: UFC legend Georges St-Pierre stops by to preview his return to active competition and much more.

2:30 p.m.: Bo Nickal reflects on his thunderous win at UFC 290 and what’s next.

3 p.m.: Bellator contender Cat Zingano discusses the latest news in her life.

3:25 p.m.: Queensberry Promotions owner Frank Warren breaks down the massive news of Francis Ngannou’s boxing superfight with Tyson Fury.

3:50 p.m.: Ngannou’s longtime representative Marquel Martin explains how the Fury superfight came together and much more.

4 p.m.: Top UFC contender Brandon Royval returns to discuss the state of the flyweight division, what’s next, and more.

4:40 p.m.: The Parlay Boys make their latest picks for the combat sports weekend.

