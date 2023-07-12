Israel Adesanya opens as huge favorite over Dricus Du Plessis in UFC title fight

Dricus Du Plessis secured his spot as the No. 1 contender in the middleweight division with a stoppage win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, but that won’t help him inch much closer to reigning champion Israel Adesanya when it comes to the odds for their future fight.

Despite an emphatic victory in which Du Plessis became only the second fighter at 185 pounds to beat Whittaker — the other was Adesanya on two occasions — the South African contender is still an overwhelming underdog to “The Last Stylebender.”

According to odds released on Sportsbetting.ag, Adesanya opened as a sizable 3-to-1 favorite over Du Plessis with their potential fight looming at UFC 293 in September.

Here are the opening odds for the fight:

Israel Adesanya -330

Dricus Du Plessis +270

Based on those odds, it would require a $330 bet on Adesanya to win back $100 if he’s victorious, while a $100 bet on Du Plessis would result in a $270 payday should he pull off the upset.

It will be interesting to see if those odds shift dramatically one way or another, especially with Du Plessis’ impressive win over Whittaker making him an intriguing fight for the champion.

Following his win on Saturday, Du Plessis didn’t address if he’d try to make a quick turnaround to fight Adesanya on Sept. 9 when the UFC lands in Sydney, Australia. Adesanya is targeted to headline the show, however it remains to be seen if Du Plessis can heal up and put together a training camp in time to fight in approximately nine weeks.

If he is unavailable, it’s possible that Adesanya either fights Sean Strickland, who recently picked up a win over Abus Magomedov, or potentially sits out and waits for Du Plessis.