Jimmy Crute not retiring but intends to take time off to fix ‘unhealthy obsession’ with MMA

Jimmy Crute isn’t retiring, but he is going to take some time off.

At UFC 290, Alonzo Menifield submitted Crute in the second round of their light heavyweight rematch. Following the loss, a devastated Crute laid his gloves down in the center of the octagon in an apparent sign of retirement. However, after taking some time to think things over, Crute posted a message to his social media clarifying that he’s not retiring, merely taking some time to build a more healthy relationship with fighting.

“I’ve had a bit to process. That reaction after the fight just shows how unhealthy my relationship has gotten with this sport. I have been obsessed with being in the UFC since I was 12 years old and it has been my entire identity since I made the decision to chase this dream. I have a lot to address before I think about stepping back in there. Truth is, I don’t even know who I am without all of this. I am going to take the time to find myself, do the therapy and get myself right. I’ve needed to walk away from this unhealthy obsession for a while now. That being said deep down I know that I am far from done. I’m going to step away for as long as it takes and do the work then comeback with a healthy and sustainable mindset toward this sport. How long that takes isn’t up to me but I look forward to the challenges coming up. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to check on me. I appreciate it more than I am able to express.”

Only 27 years old, Crute made his UFC debut in 2018 following a first-round knockout on the Contender Series. In that time the Australian has amassed a 4-4-1 octagon record, but has been on a terrible run lately, losing three of his previous four, with the other result being a draw against Menifield in February.