Reaction: Can Francis Ngannou shock the world against Tyson Fury?

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is officially going down!

On Tuesday, news broke that Ngannou and Fury will face each other on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a boxing match. While details on the fight are still murky, the big picture is that the two will compete under boxing rules but Fury’s WBC Heavyweight title will not be up for grabs. Whether the bout will be contested as an exhibition is still unknown but what is known is that Ngannou has unequivocally silenced his doubters by securing the fight many thought was a pipe dream, and a pretty big bag to go along with it.

MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Eric Jackman react to the breaking news, discuss Ngannou’s ability to seemingly will things into existence, and ponder a world where just maybe Ngannou can pull off the biggest upset in combat sports history.