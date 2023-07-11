 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘I can’t see him beating Tyson’: Pros react to announced Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight

By Mike Heck Updated
2023 PFL 5 Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou seems to have gotten everything he’s wanted since becoming a free agent and making the decision to leave the UFC — including booking a big money bout in the boxing ring with Tyson Fury.

It was announced on Tuesday that Ngannou, who recently signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL, and Fury would compete in boxing match on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, Fury, and the combat sports community have reacted to the big news of the day. Check out those reactions below.

