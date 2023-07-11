‘I can’t see him beating Tyson’: Pros react to announced Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight

Francis Ngannou seems to have gotten everything he’s wanted since becoming a free agent and making the decision to leave the UFC — including booking a big money bout in the boxing ring with Tyson Fury.

It was announced on Tuesday that Ngannou, who recently signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL, and Fury would compete in boxing match on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, Fury, and the combat sports community have reacted to the big news of the day. Check out those reactions below.

The Baddest Man On The Planet



What will be done in the kingdom will echo around the world @francis_ngannou #GameChanger #RiyadhSeason #FuryNgnannou pic.twitter.com/z6Ruk40YsZ — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 11, 2023

I’ve been ready the past 3 years https://t.co/AzACbbRPBI — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 11, 2023

Looks like it's official! Who do you guys think wins? I'm happy Francis is getting a big payday but I can't see him beating Tyson. pic.twitter.com/ZUoazHeklC — Kyle The Monster Nelson (@THE__MONSTER) July 11, 2023