The Ultimate Fighter 31: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Episode 7 results

Conor McGregor is now 0-7 as a coach this season.

Jason Knight (22-7) helped coach Michael Chandler improve his record to 7-0 on The Ultimate Fighter 31 with a quick submission victory over Landon Quinones (7-1-1) in the penultimate quarterfinal matchup of the season.

(*TUF bouts are considered to be exhibitions and the results do not count towards a fighter’s pro record)

Both men exchanged big punches early in the opening round, before Quinones shot a double-leg and got a takedown. Knight quickly scrambled for an armbar, but transitioned beautifully into a triangle choke, and less than a minute after the fight began, Quinones tapped — much to the dismay of a disappointed McGregor.

“You shouldn’t have went for that takedown, boy,” Knight told Quinones after the bout was stopped.

After Knight was announced the winner, he and McGregor exchanged some words, with Knight saying “one more win” to solidify the sweep, and McGregor believing there’s no chance that will happen. Knight then told McGregor he was happy with the win, they dapped, and they moved on.

Following the exchange, McGregor asked UFC President Dana White what happens if it ends up being an 8-0 sweep for Team Chandler. The show’s executive producer suggested that they would ask members of Chandler’s team if they would go over to the other squad, which could lead to some pretty interesting conversations.

Knight looks to return to the UFC after going 4-5 in his first run. Since then, “The Kid” had two BKFC bouts — splitting a two-fight series against Artem Lobov — a submission win over Charles Bennett for Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC in June 2021, and two MMA victories on the regional scene.

Next week, Team Chandler’s No. 1 ranked bantamweight Hunter Azure looks to complete the sweep for his team against Team McGregor’s Rico DiSciullo.

The Ultimate Fighter 31 airs live every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Following the season finale, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are expected to face off in a welterweight bout at a date still to be determined. However, the matchup is yet to be made official and recent sexual assault accusations against McGregor have left his future competitive status unclear.

The finalists of the TUF 31 lightweight and bantamweight tournaments will also compete for a six-figure UFC contract at the show’s live finale. A date for that event is yet to be announced.

Here is the TUF 31 roster divided by team:

Team McGregor (prospects)

Lightweight

Lee Hammond (27, 5-0) Nate Jennerman (29, 16-5) Aaron McKenzie (34, 11-2-1) Landon Quinones (27, 7-1-1)

Bantamweight

Mando Gutierrez (26, 8-2) Trevor Wells (27, 8-3) Carlos Vera (35, 11-3) Rico DiSciullo (36, 11-2, 1 NC)

Team Chandler (veterans)

Lightweight

Bantamweight

Here are the quarterfinal results so far:

Roosevelt Roberts def. Nate Jennerman via first-round KO

Cody Gibson def. Mando Gutierrez via first-round TKO

Austin Hubbard def. Aaron McKenzie via unanimous decision

Timur Valiev def. Trevor Wells via unanimous decision

Brad Katona def. Carlos Vera via unanimous decision

Kurt Holobaugh def. Lee Hammond via second-round submission (guillotine choke)

Jason Knight def. Landon Quinones via first-round submission (triangle choke)

Here are the remaining quarterfinal matchups:

Hunter Azure vs. Rico DiSciullo

Advancing to semifinals: Roberts, Gibson, Hubbard, Valiev, Katona, Holobaugh, Knight

Eliminated: Jennerman, Gutierrez, McKenzie, Wells, Vera, Hammond, Quinones