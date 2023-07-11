Kevin Lee teases retirement after UFC Vegas 76 loss: ‘There’s more to life than fighting’

Kevin Lee had been mostly radio silent following his tough loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov in his return to the UFC, but this past weekend, it appears Lee may be ready to move on from his fighting career.

Lee returned to the promotion earlier this month and in his first fight back inside the octagon, Fakhretdinov dropped Lee with a brutal right hand before choking the one-time interim title challenger to sleep with a guillotine choke at UFC Vegas 76. Recently, on Meta’s new social media platform Threads, Lee made a couple of posts, including one where he says he’s going to announce his retirement when he can find the words to do so.

“I’m going to retire from the UFC but I can’t find the right words to use in the video,” Lee stated.

A day earlier, “Motown Phenom” posted that, “There’s more to life than fighting,” and clapped back at a troll or two who responded negatively.

If Lee does decide to call it a career, he would do so with a 19-8 record, including an 11-8 run while competing for the UFC. The 30-year-old holds victories over the likes of Diego Sanchez, Michael Chiesa, Gregor Gillespie, and Edson Barboza.