Morning Report: Robert Whittaker releases statement after UFC 290 loss, wants to ‘close the year on a win’

Robert Whittaker is all class in defeat.

UFC 290 was a rough one for the former middleweight champion this past weekend. Whittaker walked into Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with intentions of securing a third career clash with reigning two-time title holder Israel Adesanya and walked out with only his third loss in the 185-pound weight class.

A comfortable favorite heading into his bout with South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis, Whittaker started strong in the first half of the opening round before “Stillknocks” found his groove. Du Plessis pressed the pace and got “The Reaper” to the mat, closing out the frame with some thumping ground and pound punches and submission threats. In round two, Du Plessis carried over his momentum and eventually dropped the ever-durable Whittaker with a jab, pouring it on from there to get the huge TKO upset win along with his imminent title shot.

“Congratulations to Dricus,” Whittaker said in a video posted to Twitter. “He showed up to fight, I didn’t (laughs). That’s the nature of the beast. You can’t have a day off. Is what it is.

“I will say that I do believe challenges and hardships and obstacles that get presented to you that you overcome make you stronger. Build character, make you a better man and by fact a better athlete.”

Until UFC 290, Whittaker (24-7) had only lost to Adesanya in the middleweight division (12-3). Now, he’ll have to sit idly as Du Plessis attempts to dethrone the champion in a brewing grudge match.

After each previous defeat since jumping up from welterweight in 2014, the Australian legend has performed impressively in rebound efforts. Whittaker intends to keep that trend alive before 2024 rolls around.

“I will come back stronger from this,” Whittaker said. “I’ll come back hopefully by the end of the year. I want to get in the octagon by the end of the year to get in there, close the year on a win, and bring back the ‘Reaper’ you guys all know. But that’s me. I’m gonna enjoy a couple weeks now with my family just resting and recalibrating, recharging the batteries. Then I’ll get back in the gym, get back to work, and come back better than ever. Thanks again, everybody, and stay tuned.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Stipe.

Checks out.

Fun fact :

Fighters over 30 dye their hair blonde and end up becoming Super Saiyans. — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 10, 2023

Ouff.

Patience.

Netflix and kill.

Heat.

Ian Garry was wearing a t-shirt with Geoff Neal’s mugshot pic.twitter.com/rbKajK4xSH — Combat Sports Today (@CSTodayNews) July 10, 2023

Bully.

Young Paulo beating everyone on sambo/wrestling at 11 years old and doing some interview pic.twitter.com/3N85e9sJpH — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 11, 2023

Awesome.

Fake?

This delayed knockout is absolutely nuts pic.twitter.com/EkJWeKqeI5 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 10, 2023

Exceptional.

Knockout of the year contender secured.



Shinpei Kiyoshige with a crazy rolling thunder kick at KROSS×OVER earlier this month.#KROSSOVER pic.twitter.com/Sf7xI5wmBW — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) July 10, 2023

What is he made of?

When in Vegas.

Too late to that party, DC.

Started Fortnite can some help me with good skins. I’ll buy them. Hell Little daniel just bought a whole account. I need help. Please guys — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 11, 2023

History.

7 years ago today i became a champion #FOREVER pic.twitter.com/aLkHnu9UQe — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 11, 2023

It’s only the beginning.

Even if you show them the proof, these niggas will believe what they want. Play the victim and run when he was pressed for his words. Lol “Real African”…gaslighting, imma light him up. https://t.co/yob8P9cTsx — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 11, 2023

Damn.

Kevin Lee retired from MMA pic.twitter.com/VcDuCO7lDe — Luca Fury (@LucaFury) July 11, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-3-1); UFC Vegas 77, July 15

FINAL THOUGHTS

Kevin Lee’s career took such a spiral after the Tony Ferguson loss. I think his age makes it all the more perplexing. Still just 30.

Thanks for reading!

