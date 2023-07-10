Brandon Moreno issues first statement since UFC 290 title loss

Brandon Moreno isn’t giving up.

The now former two-time UFC flyweight champion spoke publicly on Monday for the first time following his UFC 290 title loss to Alexandre Pantoja, releasing a statement on Instagram and vowing that the end of his story is far from written.

“When it’s all over, I promise you this will be the most watched Netflix movie,” Moreno wrote in Spanish. “I’ll be back soon friends, much love to everyone.”

Moreno ended his message with the English hashtag, “jobnotfinished.”

Moreno (21-7-2) suffered a split decision defeat to Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 290, which took place Saturday, July 8, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was Moreno’s sixth consecutive UFC flyweight championship bout and his first official title defense following his four-fight saga with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno, 29, has now lost three bouts to Pantoja. “The Assassin Baby” suffered a rear-naked choke loss to Pantoja in an exhibition bout on The Ultimate Fighter 24 in 2016, then lost a lopsided decision to the Brazilian in 2018 which marked the end of his first UFC run.

Moreno ultimately fought his way back to the UFC and twice captured the belt with wins over Figueiredo, while also sandwiching in a interim title win over Kai Kara-France.