Coach praises Brandon Moreno for fighting with broken hand through four rounds at UFC 290

Brandon Moreno lost a razor-close split decision to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 but it turns out he fought for over 20 minutes with a broken hand.

Following the co-main event, Moreno was taken to a local Las Vegas hospital for treatment but UFC president Dana White later disclosed the injury he suffered during the five-round war at the post-fight press conference. Now Moreno’s head coach Sayif Saud has revealed that the 29-year-old Mexican born fighter actually broke his hand in the opening round during an exchange with Pantoja.

“Could not be more proud of Brandon Moreno as he fought an absolute war last night,” Saud wrote on Instagram. “These two athletes put on a incredible championship fight. Congratulations to Alexandre Pantoja and his team as well.

“Brandon broke his right hand in the first round and still fought at an incredible pace with unbelievable heart, skill and courage. He always shows the world what kind of character he has when he fights. Never complaining or making excuses, he just keeps on coming. Proud of you.”

Sources close to Moreno confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday that the broken hand was the extent of his injuries suffered on Saturday night.

Despite suffering the broken hand, Moreno still managed to outstrike Pantoja over five rounds landing 167 to 161 total strikes during the five round fight. Incredibly, Moreno’s lowest output actually came in the first round with 32 strikes thrown and he followed up with 77 strikes thrown in the second round.

Ultimately, Moreno dropped a split decision to Pantoja with the flyweight title changing hands. Moreno and Pantoja earned an extra $50,000 for Fight of the Night at UFC 290 as well.

Because he was taken to a local hospital for treatment when fight ended, Moreno didn’t get a chance to address his performance afterwards.

As it stands, Moreno has suffered a trio of losses to Pantoja, which included an exhibition bout on The Ultimate Fighter as well as two fights in the UFC.