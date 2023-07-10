The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Ilia Topuria, Alexandre Pantoja, Dan Hooker, and Jens Pulver

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We break down all the storylines from UFC 290 on Saturday night.

2 p.m.: Alexandre Pantoja discusses winning the UFC flyweight title at UFC 290 over Brandon Moreno.

2:40 p.m.: Chael Sonnen drops by to chat about UFC 290 and the latest MMA news.

3:15 p.m.: Jens Pulver reflects on his induction to the UFC Hall of Fame.

3:45 p.m.: Dan Hooker will recap his big UFC 290 win over Jalin Turner and what’s next.

4:15 p.m.: Ilia Topuria reacts to Alexander Volkanovski’s win at UFC 290 and how far away he is from a title shot.

4:45 p.m.: GC looks back at his UFC 290 bets and the latest parlay selection.

