On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 290

Where does Alexander Volkanovski go following his one-sided main event victory to retain his UFC featherweight championship in the UFC 290 main event? What about the challenger Yair Rodriguez after getting stopped in the third-round by Volkanovski?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer those questions from a matchmaking perspective, and discuss whether Volkanovski’s best potential option is another featherweight title defense against Ilia Topuria or a lightweight title rematch with Islam Makhachev. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for new flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and once-again former champ Brandon Moreno, Dricus Du Plessis following his shocking finish of Robert Whittaker, along with fellow main card winners Dan Hooker, Bo Nickal, and more.

