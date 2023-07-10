EA Sports UFC 5 announced, full reveal set for September

EA Sports: UFC 5 is on the horizon, the video game maker announced on Saturday.

No specific date was given for the video game’s release, which marks its fifth installment in almost three years, but EA teased a “full reveal” for UFC 5 in September.

Cover athletes also have yet to be announced for UFC 5. Past recipients of the honor include Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya.

Special characters were also added to the game. Boxing champ Tyson Fury was one featured athlete included for UFC 4.

For UFC 4, EA enhanced the MMA video game with a variety of new features, including a new career mode, takedown mechanics and a submission system. Additionally, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik provided commentary on the action, and new fighting environments included UFC APEX, “The Backyard,” “Action Avenue” and “The Kumite” arena from the action movie Bloodsport.