 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 76 post-fight show: Reaction to Sean Strickland’s big finish, Kevin Lee’s heartbreaking return

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Sean Strickland needed less than two rounds to put away Abus Magomedov in the main event of UFC Vegas 76 on Saturday night at the APEX, and then called out for a title fight against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for September. As of this moment, is Strickland sitting atop the contender’s perch?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew react to Strickland’s second-round TKO win over Magomedov, and his title hopes following the victory depending on what happens in the UFC 290 bout between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis. Additionally, they discuss Kevin Lee’s 55 second submission loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov, where “The Motown Phenom,” and Fakhretdinov go from the bout, Grant Dawson’s suffocating win over Damir Ismagulov in the co-main event, how long Dawson’s road to a title shot could be despite his talent, and more.

Watch the UFC Vegas 76 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting