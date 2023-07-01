UFC Vegas 76 bonuses: Sean Strickland cashes extra $50,000 for main event win

Sean Strickland cashed an extra paycheck for his first UFC finish since 2020.

The 32-year-old middleweight earned Performance of the Night honors on Saturday after battering Abus Magomedov for a second-round TKO in UFC Vegas 76’s main event. For his handiwork, Strickland scored $50,000 in bonus cash — his first UFC post-fight bonus since he finished Brendan Allen seven fights ago at UFC Vegas 14.

The card’s other Performance of the Night bonus went to UFC newcomer Nursulton Ruziboev, who needed just 77 seconds to punch out Brunno Ferreira in the main card opener.

Lightweights Elves Brener and Guram Kutateladze earned Fight of the Night honors for their thrilling preliminary card battle, which saw a bloody Brenner storm back from early adversity to score a third-round TKO over Kutateladze as a heavy underdog.

As usual, all bonuses were $50,000.

UFC Vegas 76 took place Saturday, July 1, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.