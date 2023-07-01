Sean Strickland calls for title shot after stopping Abus Magomedov in UFC Vegas 76 main event

Sean Strickland risked a lot taking on an unranked opponent in Abus Magomedov in the UFC Vegas 76 main event but he ultimately delivered his first finish in nearly three years with a TKO stoppage in the second round.

Things got off to a rough start after Strickland suffered an early eye poke followed by an aggressive onslaught coming from Magomedov. Strickland not only weathered the storm but it turns out he was just biding his time as he came back guns blazing in the second round as Magomedov started to fade.

Strickland stayed relentless until he finally tagged Magomedov with a combination that dropped Russian to the ground. A barrage of shots followed and it was clear Magomedov was just covering up with no hope to get back to his feet, which led to referee Mark Smith stopping the fight at 4:20 in the second round.

SEAN STRICKLAND TURNED IT UP FOR THE KO ⚡️ #UFCVegas76 pic.twitter.com/1P0NVeeCNb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 2, 2023

Afterwards, Strickland acknowledged Magomedov got off to a fast start but he put an end to that in dramatic fashion.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got five rounds of fun,” Strickland said. “I ain’t slowing down, I ain’t stopping. You want to go have a good first round, you wrestle and throw some little Peter Pan kicks, bring it! We’ve got two, three, four and five!”

The eye poke just seconds after the action started nearly stopped the fight but Strickland recovered from the foul with the action restarting and Magomedov was immediately on the attack. While Strickland was sticking behind his signature jab, Magomedov was throwing a variety of strikes including some nasty leg kicks that landed with a sickening thud several times in the opening round.

Magomedov continued with an aggressive offensive onslaught, which Strickland answered by displaying solid defense as he kept trying to find an opening for his own counter punches.

A strong start from Magomedov unfortunately resulted in much less movement to start the second round as struggled with his conditioning. Strickland took full advantage as he marched Magomedov down, stabbing him with that led left jab and then following with a powerful right hand behind it.

Strickland was constantly backing Magomedov against the cage and just unloading punches in bunches to look for the finish. He finally connected with a hard left-right combination that dropped Magomedov to the canvas.

From there it was just Strickland firing off shots on the ground and Magomedov waiting for the referee to rescue him from further harm. It was exactly the statement Strickland needed as he now starts building momentum with back-to-back wins following a pair of consecutive losses.

“I want the title,” Strickland said when addressing what’s next for him.

It remains to be seen if the UFC will grant his wish but Strickland did his job to at least get in the conversation as reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya awaits his next assignment.