‘He looked like a damn Michael Myers’: Pros react to Sean Strickland battering Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Magomedov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

If Sean Strickland wants to get a title shot against Israel Adesanya in September, his performance on Saturday at the UFC APEX may have put him in the driver’s seat — at least, for now.

After a competitive first round that saw Strickland sustain a nasty eye poke against UFC Vegas 76 main event opponent Abus Magomedov, Strickland turned it into second gear and absolutely ran over Magomedov with barrages of punches before it became too much and referee Mark Smith called a stop to the bout.

In the co-main event, Grant Dawson sent a clear message to the rest of the lightweight division with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Damir Ismagulov.

Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to those two matchups, along with the big wins from Michael Morales, Benoit Saint-Denis, and more.

Sean Strickland def. Abus Magomedov

Grant Dawson def. Damir Ismagulov

Michael Morales def. Max Griffin

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Ismael Bonfin

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Brunno Ferreira

