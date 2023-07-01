‘He looked like a damn Michael Myers’: Pros react to Sean Strickland battering Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76

If Sean Strickland wants to get a title shot against Israel Adesanya in September, his performance on Saturday at the UFC APEX may have put him in the driver’s seat — at least, for now.
After a competitive first round that saw Strickland sustain a nasty eye poke against UFC Vegas 76 main event opponent Abus Magomedov, Strickland turned it into second gear and absolutely ran over Magomedov with barrages of punches before it became too much and referee Mark Smith called a stop to the bout.
In the co-main event, Grant Dawson sent a clear message to the rest of the lightweight division with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Damir Ismagulov.
Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to those two matchups, along with the big wins from Michael Morales, Benoit Saint-Denis, and more.
Sean Strickland def. Abus Magomedov
Damn feel for Strickland— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) July 2, 2023
We gonna have to put @Actionman513 and @SStricklandMMA in the cage with Goggles now!— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) July 2, 2023
Strickland is bad @ufc tough man.— Trev5starjones.eth (@TrevinAJones) July 2, 2023
De’Sean not Playing with Abus #UFCVegas76— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) July 2, 2023
Sean’s a dawg baby!!!! #UFCVegas76— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 2, 2023
Congrats @SStricklandMMA #UFCVegas76 pic.twitter.com/EDpWmOx4XI— Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) July 2, 2023
Knew Sean cardio was going to be to much hate him or love him that boy can fight all day and night— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 2, 2023
Sean strickland look like a damn micheal myers walking him down— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 2, 2023
Grant Dawson def. Damir Ismagulov
Dawson’s back game is as high level of those in the Invitational tourney. #UFCVegas76— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 2, 2023
Grant Dawson singing “Backpack! Backpack!” Very dominant round. Damir needs something big to bounce back. #UFCVegas76— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 2, 2023
Dominate round from Dawson! #UFCVegas76— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) July 2, 2023
Sheesh Grant Dawson is a problem— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 2, 2023
Man Dawsons back control is so good— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 2, 2023
Dawson on another level rn with the Full Nelson #UFCFightNight— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 2, 2023
Grant Dawson tried to hit him with the "don't tell mom" big brother hold.#UFCVegas76— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 2, 2023
I love the wrestling and grappling by @dawsongrant20y1 very impressive! #UFCVegas76— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) July 2, 2023
Grant Dawson has really come out to his own. This man is the dark horse at light weight. Great takedown timing and transitions. Salute #UFCFightNight— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 2, 2023
Michael Morales def. Max Griffin
Michael morales looks like the real Myles morales marvel we found our black spiderman— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 2, 2023
That’s a lot of swelling early on Morales #UFCVegas76— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 2, 2023
Big test and he passed— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 2, 2023
Benoit Saint-Denis def. Ismael Bonfin
Tonight has been extra violent.— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) July 1, 2023
That was a beast mode, breakout performance from Denis! Wow! #UFCVegas76— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 1, 2023
U gotta fight the hands right away on the back not just turn ur head— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 1, 2023
Benoit a beast congrats crazy first rd both man competed well— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 1, 2023
Nursulton Ruziboev def. Brunno Ferreira
Who this 6’6 ft Middle weight Fighter ?— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) July 1, 2023
Good Thing I Moved To Welterweight #UFCVegas75— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) July 1, 2023
Wooooooiw there’s a lot of violent finishes today— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 1, 2023
The pain of the short fighter...#UFCVegas76— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 1, 2023
Lots of ppl getting lit up today! Crazy finishes all night! Ruziboev looks like the next big thing for sure #UFCVegas76— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 1, 2023
he’s still only 29 years old with 40 fights— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 1, 2023
