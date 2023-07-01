Watch Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 76, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov took place July 1 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland (27-5) took on up-and-comer Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

Touch em up It's time for YOUR main event on @ESPN ! #UFCVegas76 pic.twitter.com/JSVCBkc93r

After sustaining an eye poke to start the fight, @SStricklandMMA wasn't going to back down #UFCVegas76 pic.twitter.com/X62rW87u7b

For more on Strickland vs. Magomedov, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Abus comes out and takes the center to start, and immediately he’s kicking. Strickland with his classic guard, throwing out feelers. Not on Abus’ watch though. He fires a combo with some heat on it. He wants to get busy.

AND there’s an eye poke. Strickland jabbed and Abus went three knuckles into the eye. We’re taking some time. Strickland blinking it off but he says he can’t see. That’s not ideal.

Strickland says he has double vision. That’s bad. But we’re going to continue. Mark Smith gives a “hard warning” to Abus, whatever the hell that means. Dumb sport. We restart.

Abus kicking immediately, high and low. Strickland taking the lead now though. Flicking the jab, staying tight. Abus swinging big, looping shots but not finding a home.

Abus almost lands a monster left hook. Almost. Strickland’s philly shell does its job. Strickland keeps jabbing. Abus isn’t getting reckless, but everything is with power. He does land a good front kick to the body. That’s an opening with Strickland’s stance.

Strickland’s defense holding up but low kicks are starting to get through for Abus. He’s chopping with big ones. Strickland coming forward. Abus throwing so hard, not sure he can keep this pace up. And Strickland is really getting in his face, making him feel crowded.

Another teep from Abus. And another. The hooks are coming up air, but the kicks are getting in. Abus mixes up with a head kick that glances. And Abus shoots on a double, and gets it! Weird position against the fence but Abus spins to back and tries for a choke! Strickland defends and turns in, standing up. that was fun.

Strickland on the move again. He’s starting to put punches behind the jab now. Abus may be slowing? Certainly getting backed up now. The horn sounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Magomedov.

Round 2: If Mark Smith did his job and deducted a point, we’d be all tied up right now. Instead, Abus has a 1-0 lead, but he may be losing the war. Strickland has gas for days. Unclear for Abus and this style.

Strickland’s corner thinks they saw an opening, and they have a plan to exploit it. Let’s see if they’re right.

Abus swings big and misses to start. That’s happening a lot. But Strickland doubles up the jab and the right hand behind it gets Abus’ attention!

He’s moving backward! He looks like he wants out! Nothing major has landed but Strickland is marching now! Abus looking uncomfortable but a big swings back Strickland up momentarily.

Strickland getting Abus to the cage at will now. Abus shelling up and Strickland teeing off with combos. This is BAD. Strickland is rolling. Abus breathing heavy, getting backed into every corner.

Another combo from Strickland lands along the fence. Abus does not have the footwork or the gas right now. And Strickland is charging. Abus looks WINDED. Strickland is taking a walk right now. 2-3 combos around the guard. And the jab. And Abus is eating them all.

2 minutes and Abus is cornered again. Strickland making this a gas battle and Abus doesn’t have to weaponry. He looks like he wants a way out. And this is only round 2.

Mark Smith warns Abus. He’s fine, but GASSED. Strickland putting it on him now. Strickland not even upping the pace.

Strickland gets a right hand and this one puts Abus on the canvas! Strickland pounces, with right hand after right hand. This fight is over. Mark Smith letting it play out but finally jumps in. Strickland with the second-round finish.

Sean Strickland def. Abus Magomedov via TKO (punches) at 4:20 of Round 2.