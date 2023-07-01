 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 76 live blog: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

By Jed Meshew
Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov face off
Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov face off in the main event of UFC Vegas 76.
This is the UFC Vegas 76 live blog for Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov, the middleweight main event on Saturday at the UFC APEX.

A UFC fighter since 2014, Strickland is a staple of the 185-pound division, with marquee wins over Jack Hermansson, Brendan Allen, and Uriah Hall. Currently the No. 10 middleweight in the MMA Fighting Global rankings, Strickland has also quietly become the king of the UFC APEX, with seven of his past eight fights coming in the venue, including a win over Nassourdine Imavov in January.

A one-time PFL championship finalist, Magomedov entered the UFC this past September to little fanfare, but the Dagestani fighter quickly caught fans attention with a 19 second knockout over Dustin Stoltzfus. Riding high off that impressive debut, Magomedov has now been catapulted into a main event spot against a top-10 opponent, with the promotion clearly thinking “Honest” Abus has big potential.

Check out the UFC Vegas 76 main event live blog below.

