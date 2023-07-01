 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 76 video: Nursulton Ruziboev demolishes Brunno Ferreira with devastating first-round knockout

By Damon Martin
UFC Fight Night: Ferreira v Ruziboev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nursulton Ruziboev wasn’t necessarily the fighter with all the hype behind him heading into UFC Vegas 76, but there will be plenty of eyes on him now.

Taking on highly-touted prospect Brunno Ferreira on Saturday, Ruziboev didn’t look the least bit intimidated by the spotlight as he opened the main card from the UFC Apex. Standing 6-foot-5 tall, Ruziboev definitely had the height and reach advantage, which paid off in a huge way after he caught a kick from Ferreira and then countered with a straight right hand down the middle.

The punch blasted Ferreira on the jaw and sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Ruziboev followed with some vicious strikes on the ground to cap off his night, with the referee stopping the contest just 1:17 into the opening round.

Afterward, Ruziboev fought back the tears following his first UFC win after a 40-plus-fight career spent just waiting for this opportunity.

“I’ve been waiting for this for 10 years,” Ruziboev said following the win. “This is huge for me. I think God for everything.”

Coming into the fight, Ferreira was riding high after he pulled off an upset of his own with a knockout against Gregory Rodrigues in his octagon debut back in January. Ruziboev put a halt to that after he caught the kick attempt from Ferreira and then delivered the punch that led to the finish.

Ruziboev is a very interesting addition to the UFC’s middleweight division, especially if he can build off this win during his sophomore effort in the promotion.

