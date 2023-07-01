Dana White posts gruesome NSFW video of Elves Brenner’s cut after UFC Vegas 76 win

Elves Brener was a bloody mess during his incredible comeback finish of Guram Kutateladze at UFC Vegas 76 due to a nasty elbow to his head. On the broadcast, the gash looked pretty nasty, but thanks to UFC President Dana White, you can get the full-on view of just how bad it was.

White posted a pre-stitch video to his Instagram stories, where the doctor treating Brener was moving the skin around to show how deep the wound was on his head.

Check out the eye-opening image below, along with the after Brener’s head fully stitched.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW!)

As nasty as the cut seemed to be, the stitches likely won’t bother Brener very much after pulling off the big upset and earning his second octagon victory.

The teammate of former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira extended his win streak to four fights, which includes his debut win over Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 284 in February.