‘Holy s***!!! What a comeback!’: Fighters react to Elves Brenner’s stunning upset finish of Guram Kutateladze

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Kutateladze v Brener Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Durability can be your friend, and on Saturday at the APEX, it certainly was for Elves Brener.

In a lightweight preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 76, the 25-year-old Brener overcame nearly getting finished in the opening round, a nasty elbow that cut his head open in the second, and entering the third down two rounds to stun Guram Kutateladze with a come-from-behind third-round TKO victory.

Similar to most fans watching at home, UFC fighters reacted with surprise and enthusiasm to the comeback victory from Brener. Check out what some of them had to say on Twitter.

