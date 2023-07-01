‘Holy s***!!! What a comeback!’: Fighters react to Elves Brenner’s stunning upset finish of Guram Kutateladze

Durability can be your friend, and on Saturday at the APEX, it certainly was for Elves Brener.

In a lightweight preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 76, the 25-year-old Brener overcame nearly getting finished in the opening round, a nasty elbow that cut his head open in the second, and entering the third down two rounds to stun Guram Kutateladze with a come-from-behind third-round TKO victory.

Similar to most fans watching at home, UFC fighters reacted with surprise and enthusiasm to the comeback victory from Brener. Check out what some of them had to say on Twitter.

Comeback coming — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 1, 2023

Fight of the night already holy shit that boy leaking — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 1, 2023

Brener having a round!! #UFCVegas76 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 1, 2023

Wooooow what a comeback — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 1, 2023

Wow Brenner !!!! Amazing #UFCVegas76 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 1, 2023

Dang what an upset wild fight!!! #UFCFightNight — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 1, 2023

Holy sh**!!! What a comeback! #UFCVegas76 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 1, 2023

I just scared the out of my family! Losing my mind with this fight! I LOVE the heart of Brener! Epic fight! #ufcfightnight — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) July 1, 2023

What a beautiful victory to the Brazilian… great fight #UFCVegas76 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 1, 2023

What a great fight and comeback #UFCVegas76 — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) July 1, 2023

Both dude need $$$ for that one. #UFCVegas76 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 1, 2023

Damn theses Brazilians are vicious upset of the year wow !!!! — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 1, 2023

When they got blonde hair and from Brazil u know they tough #UFCVegas76 — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) July 1, 2023