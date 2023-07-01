UFC Vegas 76 video: Elves Brener survives bloody war, pulls off crazy comeback upset

Elves Brener is tougher than a $2 steak.

On Saturday night, Brener picked up another great win in the UFC, surviving a bloody war with Guram Kutateladze to pull off a third-round upset victory.

Brener was the second biggest underdog of the entire card, with many expecting big things out of the Georgian fighter Kutateladze, however the Chute Box lightweight Brener gave a good accounting of himself early on, controlling and out-landing Kutateladze for most of the first round before a big elbow put him in serious trouble just before the bell.

The second round was worse for Brener than the first, with Kutateladze hurting the 25-year-old and opening a nasty cut on his forehead with an elbow early in the round that had Brener bleeding profusely. Brener turned things around in the third round though, continuing to come forward while Kutateladze started to fade. With less than two minutes left in the contest, Brener landed a short left hook inside that seemed to take the remaining will out of Kutateladze, dropping “The Georgian Viking” to one knee along the fence, causing referee Chris Tognoni to step in and wave the fight off.

The win moves Brener to 2-0 in the UFC, with both wins coming as a heavy underdog. Check out Brener’s fantastic comeback win below.