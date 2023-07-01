Tommy Fury responds to KSI’s ultimatum, Jake Paul chimes in

Tommy Fury will not be strong-armed.

On Friday, KSI posted a video to his YouTube channel lambasting Fury for his fight demands, specifically that the fight be contested at 185 pounds, and saying that the former Love Island star can either sign the contract as is, or KSI walks. Well, it appears that Fury is fine with the latter option.

On Saturday, Fury responded to KSI’s ultimatum on his Instagram, saying he will only fight at 185 pounds and that if KSI is out, he’ll just rematch Jake Paul.

“Here we go again, guys. KSI going on about how it’s my fault the contract hasn’t been signed yet,” Fury said. “Just a few things to clear up. KSI’s only just agreed to do drug testing for this fight, he took his time with that one, and now he’s complaining about the weight. This fight’s at 185, take it or leave it. I know you’re a midget and you’re worrying about the weight, but get some more food down you and you’ll get there.

“If you just don’t want to fight, I know somebody who will fight in October, somebody who is ready to fight, and who will get to 185. Jake Paul, if you want to run it back, let’s do it. Fine by me. I’ll knock you spark out this time. So let me know boys.”

And that appears to be no idle threat, either. Fury won a split decision over Paul this past February in a bout that had been teased for well over a year. Paul is now set to face Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing match in August, but after the drama on Friday, Paul tweeted that he was open to fighting Fury in October, and then in response to Fury’s post today, the former Disney star doubled down, saying he’s happy to run things back with Fury in the fall.

“I’m going to teach you a little something here: KSI is a b****. He’s all f****** talk,” Paul said. He fought Logan at 193 pounds, but wants to weight drain everybody. He says, ‘Oh, I’m levels above everybody,’ but then wants everybody to cut down to get them to as low as possible so he can take advantage of them. It’s not going to happen. He’s all talk. He only wants to fight disabled video-gamers or guys who are f****** old as f*** and elbow them in the face.

“But Tommy, as my son, I’m disappointed in you, man. I made you a millionaire, I made you famous, and you haven’t said thank you! You’re a prick, you’re a b****, you said you would wipe me across the floor, wipe me across the canvas, but you’re the one that tasted the canvas. You’re the one that tasted the floor! In a split decision, you barely beat me. So after I knock out Nate Diaz [on] Aug. 5, I’m coming for you, Tommy. You better be ready. I’m coming.”

Paul faces Diaz on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.