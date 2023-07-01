UFC free fight video: Watch Abus Magomedov’s spectacular 19-second debut ahead of UFC Vegas 76

Abus Magomedov needed just 19 seconds to make a statement in his UFC debut.

A 32-year-old middleweight fighting out of Dagestan, Magomedov introduced himself to the UFC’s audience in Sept. 2022 with a matchup against Dustin Stoltzfus on the undercard of UFC Paris. Coming into the promotion with the credentials of a KSW veteran and former PFL finalist, Magomedov caught Stoltzfus’ attention swiftly, rocking him with a nasty front kick just 12 seconds into the bout. The end from there was a mere formality.

Sensing the moment, Magomedov lunged onto Stoltzfus and unloaded a barrage of hooks and uppercuts to seal one of the most explosive UFC debuts in quite some time.

Watch replay of Magomedov’s handiwork above, courtesy of the UFC.

Magomedov (25-4-1) faces MMA Fighting’s No. 10 ranked middleweight in the world, Sean Strickland (26-5), on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 76.

UFC Vegas 76 takes place at the UFC APEX and airs live on ESPN and ESPN+.