UFC Vegas 76 Results: Strickland vs. Magomedov

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 76 results for the Strickland vs. Magomedov fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Sean Strickland and Abusupiyan Magomedov will clash in a middleweight contest. Strickland has won three of his past five fights, while Magomedov has won four of his past five fights.

Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson clash in a lightweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 76 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa

Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brener

Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandr Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov