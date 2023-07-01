UFC Vegas 76 Results: Strickland vs. Magomedov

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 76 results for the Strickland vs. Magomedov fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Sean Strickland and Abusupiyan Magomedov will clash in a middleweight contest. Strickland has won three of his past five fights, while Magomedov has won four of his past five fights.
Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson clash in a lightweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 76 results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson
Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales
Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto
Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson
Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brener
Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina
Loading comments...