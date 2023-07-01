Anderson Silva weighs in on Charles Oliveira, Amanda Nunes’ contrasting fame in Brazil

Anderson Silva went viral in Brazil back in 2011 with a picture-perfect knockout over bitter rival Vitor Belfort to become one of the country’s biggest sports stars during his reign as UFC middleweight champion. A decade later, Charles Oliveira emerged to take that spot.

“Do Bronx” became a sensation late in his run to the UFC lightweight title in 2021, breaking records inside the octagon and surpassing Silva by a wide margin in terms of social media followers. “The Spider” might still be the most recognizable MMA face and name in Brazil, but Oliveira’s rise has yet to slow down despite a tough loss to Islam Makhachev.

“It’s gratifying to see Charles [shine], a kid that works hard, is persistent, and believed in himself more than anyone else,” Silva told MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast. “He has great coaches, [Jorge Patino] ‘Macaco’ is a great coach. ... As for the fighters, it’s unbelievable. It’s second to none in terms of heart, determination, and willpower. Chute Boxe has all that, and Charles brings it with him. I’m rooting for him, always.”

Oliveira credits his humbleness for his popularity in Brazil.

Silva agrees, but he also believes that Oliveira’s unlikely road to success, dating back to his rocky UFC start, turned him into a must-watch story to follow.

“He deserves all the best,” Silva said. “He’s a good kid. Nobody believed in him, even the UFC didn’t believe in him, and he’s showing why he’s up there. He’s captivated the crowd in a way that no one expected. He deserves our respect, and Brazil has to applaud him because Charles deserves all the best. He’s our champion and we have to support him so he goes there and represents Brazil the best way possible.”

At the other end of the popularity spectrum is now-retired two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes, who despite all her records and accomplishments — which include defeating every single woman who has ever held the UFC bantamweight title — exited MMA as a relatively unknown figure outside the MMA bubble in her native country.

Nunes once told Trocação Franca she had a few ideas why Brazilians would not sympathize with her, but ultimately felt at peace with it.

“Everyone has your own personal story and truth, your truth to your audience,” Silva said when asked why he believed Nunes did not become a huge star in Brazil despite her in-cage success.

“I’ve always done everything I set out to do in order to make me happy. I never fought to try to prove absolutely anything to anyone but to myself, to get where I wanted and be happy with myself when it was time to become champion and walk away from that place.

“Everyone has your story and your legacy. Amanda is a great warrior, an inspiration for many athletes and the new generation of athletes. Everyone has your story and your path. Amanda deserves our respect, and has my absolute respect.”