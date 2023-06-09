Video: Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana all business in final UFC 289 faceoff

Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana were all business in their final faceoff before a bantamweight title headliner on Saturday at UFC 289.

Nunes and Aldana showed respect for each other after an intense faceoff at Rogers Center in Vancouver, Canada. Both played to the Canadian crowd in the UFC’s first return to the country in four years.

“I have nothing but respect for Amanda, but tomorrow I’m bringing the fourth belt back to Mexico,” said Aldana, referencing Mexican UFC champs Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodriguez and Alexa Grasso.

Nunes, who attempts the first defense of her second stint as bantamweight champ, riled up the crowd

“And still, forever, baby – let’s go,” she said.

Check out the main event faceoff above and highlights from the ceremonial weigh-ins in the video below.