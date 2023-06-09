UFC 289 preview show: Is this the last ride of Amanda Nunes? Plus Oliveira vs. Dariush, more

Amanda Nunes will walk to the octagon for the 18th time in her UFC career this Saturday in the promotion’s return to Canada, but will fans be witnessing that for the final time as she puts her bantamweight title on the line against Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee discuss that burning questions on the eve of the UFC’s June pay-per-view event, break down the matchup, Aldana being a popular underdog pick, and more. Additionally, they’ll discuss the stakes in the incredible lightweight co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, Dana White pulling out the “we’ll see” when being asked if the winner will fight Islam Makhachev for the title next, the low-key banger of the card, and more.

Catch the UFC 289 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.