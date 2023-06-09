UFC 289 weigh-in results: Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana on point for championship clash

Amanda Nunes is set for the first bantamweight title defense of her second reign.

“The Lioness” reclaimed UFC gold from Julianna Peña last July and now faces Irene Aldana this Saturday at UFC 289. At Friday’s official weigh-ins for the event, Nunes and Aldana both made championship weight at 135 pounds on the dot.

Aldana was the first fighter to step to the scale Friday morning. She serves as a short-notice replacement for Peña, who was originally scheduled to meet Nunes in a trilogy bout.

Watch highlights of the official weigh-ins above.

Should Nunes or Aldana be unable to compete Saturday, top contender Raquel Pennington is available as a backup. She successfully weighed in at 134.5 pounds in a reserve capacity.

Co-main event lightweights Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush also successfully made weight as they angle for a No. 1 contender’s spot. Oliveira weighed 154 pounds, while Dariush came in at 156.

All 22 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight.

See UFC 289 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Irene Aldana (135)

Charles Oliveira (154) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

Mike Malott (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170.75)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (145.25)

Eryk Anders (184.75) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs. Chris Curtis (185.25)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.75) vs. Aoriqileng (135)

Kyle Nelson (145) vs. Blake Bilder (145.5)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.5)

Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

