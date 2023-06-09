Heck of a Morning: Final countdown to UFC 289, PFL 4 reaction

The UFC’s return to pay-per-view is a little over 24 hours away, and there are a lot of interesting potential storylines heading into UFC 289. What is the biggest burning question you have heading into the promotion’s return to Vancouver?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses some of the big headlines heading into Saturday’s UFC 289 event, including Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana for the women’s bantamweight title, the pivotal lightweight co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Aljamain Sterling being underappreciated, PFL 4, Brendan Loughnane getting knocked out in the main event in a stunning upset by Jesus Pinedo, Dan Hardy’s reaction to the finish going viral, PFL vs. Bellator in the promoting game, recent UFC signees, and more.

