Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz targeted for UFC 292 in August

Less than a week after she pulled off one of the nastiest submissions of the year so far, Karine Silva’s next assignment is close to being finalized.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Silva and Maryna Moroz is being targeted for UFC 292, which takes place Aug. 19 at TD Garden in Boston.

This will be a rematch nearly a decade in the making as Moroz as able to submit Silva in the opening round during their first meeting at XFC International 7 in November 2014.

Silva is another exciting up-and-comer in the UFC’s loaded flyweight division, and that showed during her kneebar submission win over Ketlen Souza this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 74. “Killer” has won seven straight bouts, including submission wins in her octagon debut against Poliana Botelho, and Yan Qihui to earn a contract on the Contender Series.

Moroz is slated to make her first appearance of 2023 with hopes of bouncing back from a decision loss to one-time title challenger Jennifer Maia at UFC Vegas 65 this past November. Prior to that, the 31-year-old picked up three straight victories, including a second-round submission win over Mariya Agapova at UFC 272 in March 2022.

UFC 292 features a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley in the main event, while Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title in the co-headliner against Amanda Lemos.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.