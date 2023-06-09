PFL 4 results: Jesus Pinedo stuns Brendan Loughnane with first-round knockout

Brendan Loughnane will not be defending his PFL featherweight title.

On Thursday night in Atlanta, Loughnane headlined PFL 4, taking on Jesus Pinedo with a spot in the 2023 playoffs on the line. A win would put Loughnane through while Pinedo needed a quick stoppage, and “El Mudo” delivered, scoring one of the biggest upsets in PFL history with a 94-second knockout.

Both Loughnane and Pinedo came out aggressively, pressing forward and trying to find a home for their punches. Pinedo found quick success, constantly moving and landing a few good right hands.

As a result, Loughnane tried to get inside, and that turned out to be the worst idea, as Pinedo landed a beautiful knee in the clinch that stunned the reigning PFL champion, dropping him to the canvas. Pinedo jumped all over him and a few hammerfists later and Loughnane suddenly had the first stoppage loss of his career.

The win clinched Pinedo’s spot in the 2023 featherweight playoffs, where he will face top-seeded Bubba Jenkins. Loughnane, meanwhile, is now out of the playoffs and will have to wait until next year to reclaim the featherweight championship.

Khaybulaev breaks Diamond

After an injury kept him out of the 2022 PFL season, Movlid Khaybulaev is back with a vengeance.

At the end of the first round, Khaybulaev landed a jumping knee that floored Tyler Diamond. Khaybulaev tried to finish the bout but with just seconds left, Diamond survived.

In the second, Khaybulaev took full control, shooting a takedown immediately and taking it to Diamond. The Team Alpha Male product did his best to stave off Khaybulaev, but was unable to as the former PFL champion eventually locked in an arm-triangle choke and got the tap.

The win secured Khaybulaev the No. 3 spot in the featherweight playoffs where he will face Gabriel Braga in the semifinals.

Hamlet edges out Kei

After a disappointing end to his PFL season in 2022, Marthin Hamlet made good in 2023.

After a first-round submission win earlier this season, Hamlet was already locked in for the 2023 playoffs heading into his matchup with Sam Kei, but that didn’t stop the Norwegian from trying his best to take the top seed. Though the fight was evenly contested on the feet, Hamlet was repeatedly able to score takedowns and take the back, threatening with chokes and punches from the backpack. Kei proved durable and crafty, escaping from the bad positions, but he was unable to generate enough big offense to overcome the setbacks.

Hamlet will face Impa Kasanganay on Aug. 4.

Jenkins sleeps Sung Bin Jo

Bubba Jenkins wasted no time in punching his ticket to the PFL playoffs.

Almost immediately into his fight with Sung Bin Jo, the former NCAA national champion shot in on “The Korean Falcon,” winding up with a rear-waistlock that he immediately used to suplex Sungbin.

From there it was formulaic as Jenkins quickly locked on a rear-naked choke that ultimately put Sungbin to sleep when he refused to tap. Just 85 seconds into the bout, referee Keith Peterson jumped in to make the save on the unconscious Sungbin, giving Jenkins his seventh win in the PFL and securing his spot in the 2023 featherweight playoffs.

Takedown leaves Monte screaming

Josh Silveira picked up a quick six, but it wasn’t the way he wanted.

A takedown 90 seconds into Silveira’s fight with Delan Monte resulted in what appeared to be a severe knee injury that left Monte screaming in pain on the canvas. The win put Silveira in the top position, but he couldn’t help but feel for Monte, who was helped out of the canvas, still in pain.

Silveira will face Ty Flores in the semifinals on Aug. 4.

Full PFL 4 results:

Jesus Pinedo def. Brendan Loughnane via TKO (knee and punches) — Round 1, 1:34

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Tyler Diamond via submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 2, 4:23

Marthin Hamlet def. Sam Kei via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bubba Jenkins def. Sung Bin Jo via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:25

Josh Silveira def. Delan Monte via TKO (knee injury) - Round 1, 1:30

Gabriel Braga def. Marlon Moraes via KO (punch) - Round 1, 3:02

Ty Flores def. Dan Spohn via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Chris Wade def. Ryoji Kudo via submission (guillotine) - Round 1, 4:15

Impa Kasanganay def. Tim Caron via submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 2, 3:52

Andrew Sanchez def. Taylor Johnson via split decision (29-27, 27-29, 29-27)

Abigail Montes def. Brandy Hester via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 1, 3:06

Alexei Pergande def. Akeem Bashir via submission (D’Arce choke) - Round 1, 3:14