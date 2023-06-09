 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Pros predict UFC 289 main event

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and more stars of UFC 289 predict the main event rematch between two-division UFC champ Amanda Nunes and bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting