Filed under: News UFC Latest News Video: Pros predict UFC 289 main event By MMA Fighting Newswire Jun 9, 2023, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and more stars of UFC 289 predict the main event rematch between two-division UFC champ Amanda Nunes and bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana. Get the latest gear UFC 289 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC 289 Event T-Shirt Charles Oliveira Big Shots Pillow UFC 289 Vancouver Skyline T-Shirt UFC 289 Matchup T-Shirt UFC 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Fight Glove Irene Aldana Vintage Mexico T-Shirt Amanda Nunes Double Champ T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting PFL 4 results: Jesus Pinedo stuns Brendan Loughnane with first-round knockout Dana White waffles on Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira winner getting title shot; Dariush responds Daniel Cormier snubs Jim Miller for UFC Hall of Fame: ‘Time served’ doesn’t get you in Marlon Moraes announces retirement from MMA following PFL 4 loss Deontay Wilder: Francis Ngannou fight ‘something that can truly happen’ Chatri Sityodtong: Angela Lee ‘could likely retire’ from MMA following the tragic death of her sister Loading comments...
Loading comments...