UFC 289 weigh-in video

At the UFC 289 official weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. The fighters can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight title fight.

The UFC 289 official weigh-ins will start at 12 p.m. ET, and the video is above.

The UFC 289 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 8 p.m. ET, and the video is below.

Check out the UFC 289 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira