Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes and bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana got the crowd going with an intense staredown after the UFC 289 press conference.

The UFC 289 press conference took place Thursday evening at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, which hosts Saturday’s pay-per-view event on ESPN+.

Watch the Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana staredown and other staredowns from the UFC 289 press conference in the video above.